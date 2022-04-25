eir’s 5G network now extends across 1,250 sites in Ireland

eir, Ireland’s leading telecommunications provider, reported that its 5G network now extends across 1,250 sites in 450 towns and cities in Ireland.

eir also announced that 5G roaming is now available for customers travelling within the UK and over 30 other countries, including Portugal, France, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, The Netherlands and Thailand.

Oliver Loomes, eir CEO commented “Travel demand has increased dramatically in recent weeks and so I am pleased to announce the expansion of eir’s 5G roaming network to include the UK and other highly popular travel destinations within Europe and Asia. Our 5G customers who plan to travel this year will have access to the fastest and strongest technology available, ensuring they can stay in touch with family and friends while travelling the world.”











