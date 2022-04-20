EE tests carrier aggregation across 7 bands

EE, in collaboration with Qualcomm, aggregated a 5G signal using seven different spectrum carriers, including its existing 3.4GHz and new 3.6GHz 5G channels, for a total of 170 MHz of spectrum.

The companies report 2.2 Gbps downlinks in lab testing. EE expects to see real-world speeds of over 1.7 Gbps on its network.

Working in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies at BT’s Borehamwood lab, the EE network can now deliver a 5G signal using seven radio carriers, including some spectrum EE acquired in Ofcom’s spectrum auction last year. Using five 4G (LTE) carriers and two 5G (New Radio), it is the first time any European network has achieved this feat. A mobile test device featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform with Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System was used to achieve the milestone.

David Salam, Director of Mobile at EE, said: “Our commitment to technology investment and innovation, coupled with our leading 5G footprint, continues to see the EE network offer and sustain the best overall 5G experience in the UK. By pooling our research expertise with Qualcomm Technologies, we have been able to further enhance the EE network and will start to deliver some of Europe’s fastest 5G speeds in our major cities.”

Vikrant Jain, Director, Business Development at Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd., said: “We’re proud to have worked with EE to achieve such a notable milestone in the evolution of 5G technology. Aggregating seven (5LTE +2NR) different spectrum bands for 5G is a significant achievement and will provide enhanced customer experience. Qualcomm Technologies would like to congratulate EE as it remains at the forefront of 5G technology innovation.”

https://newsroom.ee.co.uk/ee-collaborates-with-qualcomm-to--achieve-a-european-first-in-5g-speeds/