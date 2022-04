https://youtu.be/0XlSXN1r5Lk

In this video, Mike Bushong, Group Vice President, Cloud-Ready Data Center at Juniper Networks, looks at the bifurcation between the hyperscalers and the rest of the market around programmable SmartNICs and the challenges that need to be solved.

Download the 2022 SmartNICs and Infrastructure Acceleration Report: https://ngi.how/ia-2022