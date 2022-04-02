DigitalBridge backs Everstream for business fiber services

DigitalBridge, in partnership with a subsidiary of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, has invested $220 million in the form of a holding company term loan to support the continued growth of Everstream Solutions.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Everstream delivers a business-only, enterprise-grade fiber network services. The company serves large and mid-sized enterprises with over 27,000 route miles of fiber, speeds up to 100 Gbps, and robust business fiber services, including low-latency dedicated internet, WAN and dark fiber.

Brett Lindsey, Everstream’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We selected DigitalBridge Credit as our partner because of its unsurpassed sector expertise, leading credit structuring capabilities and ability to execute on an accelerated timeline. We look forward to benefitting from the team’s deep industry knowledge as we move forward with additional financial flexibility to continue growing our business-only fiber network, expand into new markets, serve more customers and create value for all Everstream stakeholders.”

https://www.everstream.net

https://www.digitalbridge.com/news/2022-04-01-digitalbridge-credit-announces-220-million-debt-investment-to-support-everstream







