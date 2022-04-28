Dell'Oro: Increased investment in 5G NR mmWave

Preliminary findings from Dell'Oro Group suggest 5G NR mmWave investments improved in the fourth quarter but this was not enough to change the full-year growth momentum.

Following two years of exponential growth, mmWave revenues increased 15% to 20% in 2021, propelling 5G NR mmWave to account for 1% to 2% of total sub 6 GHz plus mmWave RAN revenues.

Additional mmWave highlights from the 4Q 2021 and 5-Year RAN reports: