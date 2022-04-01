Construction begins on Carnival Submarine Network-1

Telconet, the Ecuador-based infrastructure and telecom operator, has contracted Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) to begin construction of the Carnival Submarine Network-1 (CSN-1), a 4,500 km submarine cable the will link Ecuador, Panama, Colombia and the west coast of Florida, plus potentially other countries within Central and South America.
The submarine cable, which will adopt the industry’s Open Cable architecture, will utilize ASN’s high fiber count SDM Open-Cable technology solutions.
Paul Gabla, ASN VP Sales & Marketing, is further commenting on ASN presence in the region: “ASN is thrilled to have been selected to build CSN-1 as it further demonstrates its partnership with Telconet as well as its footprint in Latam. CSN-1 will be an important new component of the regional communications infrastructure. ASN is committed to supporting the region’s growing need for high-performance, high-quality subsea cable connectivity, both through our system construction capability and our marine maintenance services based out of Curaçao”.
