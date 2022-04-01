Construction begins on Carnival Submarine Network-1

Telconet, the Ecuador-based infrastructure and telecom operator, has contracted Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) to begin construction of the Carnival Submarine Network-1 (CSN-1), a 4,500 km submarine cable the will link Ecuador, Panama, Colombia and the west coast of Florida, plus potentially other countries within Central and South America.

The submarine cable, which will adopt the industry’s Open Cable architecture, will utilize ASN’s high fiber count SDM Open-Cable technology solutions.

Carlos Pazmino, Telconet’s CSN-1 Project Leader shares his perspective on the project: “Getting to this point has meant a great effort for the ASN and TELCONET teams, the last one supported by DRG. We are sure the CSN-1 will become an excellent connectivity alternative and will be key in improving digitization not only in Ecuador but in countries of South and Central America, which have not yet benefitted as fully from new subsea communications infrastructure as other regions across the globe”.

Paul Gabla, ASN VP Sales & Marketing, is further commenting on ASN presence in the region: “ASN is thrilled to have been selected to build CSN-1 as it further demonstrates its partnership with Telconet as well as its footprint in Latam. CSN-1 will be an important new component of the regional communications infrastructure. ASN is committed to supporting the region’s growing need for high-performance, high-quality subsea cable connectivity, both through our system construction capability and our marine maintenance services based out of Curaçao”.

https://web.asn.com/press-release/2022-03-28-CSN1.html