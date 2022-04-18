CompoundTek demos hybrid Si O+C+L-Band wavelength-tunable laser

Singapore-based CompoundTek, a global foundry in emerging Silicon Photonics (SiPh), has demonstrated a hybrid Silicon O+C+L-band wavelength-tunable laser module in collaboration with a stealth-mode product company.

The company said the laser modules operated simultaneously in the O-, C-, and L-wavebands. The laser engines have a wavelength tuning range of 175 nm across the three wavebands, with an output power and side-mode suppression ratio as high as 40 mW and 50 dB, respectively.

While distributed feedback (DFB) laser arrays and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) vertical cavity surface emitting lasers (VCSEL) have been shown to demonstrate wavelength-tuning functionality, there are limitations in terms of DFB array coupler loss and mechanical instability, respectively. Littman/Littrow-configured external cavity lasers (ECL) have also indicated wide operating wavelength range; however, the application-space of these class of lasers are limited by their bulk, as well as higher vulnerability to environmental vibrations.

CompoundTek’s Chief Operating Officer, KS Ang, said, “The challenge is for the development of a solid state-based laser diode with compact footprint, good performance that can be manufactured in a scalable, high-yield, and low-cost process. CompoundTek’s silicon photonics platform poses an attractive proposition for the realisation of the technology.”

“While there are many ways to build a tunable laser, what sets CompoundTek’s technology apart is our ability to integrate with Silicon Photonics devices which offer low propagation loss and high integration densities. Kudos to Dr. Brian Sia and the team, we are indeed very proud of this latest achievement,” he added.

