CommScope intros active-passive antenna platform

CommScope introduced an active-passive antenna platform for accelerating 5G-related tower deployments.

CommScope said its new Mosaic platform allows operators to combine active and passive antenna capabilities in a way that simplifies tower top complexity, reduces occupied tower top space and wind loading, while preserving the performance of all technologies. Mosaic reduces the required footprint at the top of the tower by providing the capability to mount massive MIMO AAS equipment on the back of a conventional passive antenna using advanced technology and modular design practices. The range of available port counts and lengths in the passive antenna module makes it easy to upgrade to 5G mMIMO while supporting all legacy sub-6 GHz bands.

“Operators are globally estimated to spend approximately $1 trillion (2019 – 2025) in network deployment CAPEX as they capture emerging growth in 5G. The clever engineering behind Mosaic offers a pragmatic way to add both capacity and capability while maximizing previous spectrum and 4G cell site investments,” said Farid Firouzbakht, SVP and segment president, Outdoor Wireless Networks, CommScope. “CommScope is removing a significant 5G deployment challenge so operators can prioritize ways to monetize their networks with superfast 5G connectivity.”

https://www.commscope.com/press-releases/2022/commscopes-mosaic-speeds-5g-deployments/