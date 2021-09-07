Comcast Business adds Cisco SD-WAN powered by Viptela

Comcast Business has begun offering Cisco SD-WAN powered by Viptela under its managed SD-WAN solutions portfolio. The collaboration expands Comcast Business’s ability to provide enterprise customers with comprehensive, global secure networking solutions with Ethernet, SD-WAN and security solutions – regardless of their existing infrastructure or vendor relationships.

Cisco SD-WAN powered by Viptela integrates cloud optimization, security, and advanced analytics. The solution enables micro-segmentation and identity-based policy management, extended end-to-end visibility into network health and performance, and integrated 4G LTE and 5G connectivity functionality.

“The expansion of our strategic partnership with Cisco to include Cisco SD-WAN allows us to offer our enterprise customers a broad portfolio of secure network solutions aligned to their unique needs and infrastructure requirements,” said Amit Verma, Vice President, Solutions Engineering and Technology, Comcast Business. “Our open, vendor-agnostic strategy combined with our access to affordable, reliable broadband technology, allows us to craft a solution that leverages the right mix of access technologies to help enterprises meet their objectives and simplify network management operations.”

“As businesses evolve their hybrid work models, IT leaders are being asked to extend the enterprise network to employees anywhere and ensure delivery of consistent application experiences to any location,” said JL Valente, Vice President, Product Management, Enterprise Routing and SD-WAN at Cisco. “Working with Comcast Business to offer advanced managed SD-WAN services based on Cisco technology demonstrates our continued commitment to help customers simplify their goal of providing secure access and the best user experience when connecting to cloud applications.”

In addition, the Comcast Business and Cisco managed services portfolio includes Cisco SD-WAN powered by Meraki and Comcast Business Teleworker VPN with Cisco Meraki.





