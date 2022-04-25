China Mobile Sichuan tests triple band carrier aggregation with Huawei

China Mobile Sichuan achieved a physical-layer single-user peak rate to 4.52 Gbps in tests of Huawei's TDD+FDD and TDD+TDD 5G SA 3CC Carrier Aggregation solution.

The testing was performed on live networks in Chengdu.

China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei performed 3CC CA verification in typical networking scenarios, with one of the three component carriers on the n79 band (4.9 GHz), having a bandwidth of 100 MHz, and the other two on the n41 band (2.6 GHz) and n28 band (700 MHz), having a bandwidth of 100 MHz and 30 MHz, respectively. The single-user-perceived rate can reach 4.12 Gbps at different test spots. In order to deliver better user experience, the 2.6 GHz band will first support 5G networks in hotspot areas. Therefore, the two parties also carried out verifications that combine n79 band (4.9 GHz) with a bandwidth of 100 MHz and n41 band (2.6 GHz) with a bandwidth of 100 MHz and 60 MHz. The actual rate can reach 4.52 Gbps. This can facilitate the development of emerging services (like AR/VR) that have high requirements on network performance.

https://www.huawei.com/en/news/2022/4/ca-carrieraggregation-5g-3cc