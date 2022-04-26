Can SONiC become the Linux of Network Operating Systems?

In this video, David Maltz, Technical Fellow and Corporate Vice President at Azure Networking, details the features and benefits of SONiC, an open source network operating system based on Linux that runs on switches from multiple vendors and ASICs.

First, what is SONiC and where is it deployed?

What are the use cases for telcos, mobile operators, edge-cloud providers and enterprises?

Can SoNIC benefit from the new generation of DPU-powered SmartNICs?

What's next for SONiC? Will it become the Linux of Network Operating Systems?





Download the 2022 SmartNICs and Infrastructure Acceleration Report: https://ngi.how/ia-2022



