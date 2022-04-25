CalChip Connect turns to Federated Wireless

CalChip Connect, a leading IoT distributor, has selected Federated Wireless as its preferred private wireless service delivery partner.

As the first major achievement of the collaboration, Federated Wireless has completed the deployment of a private wireless network and innovation center to power CalChip Connect’s global IoT distribution center in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. This deployment will serve as a reference architecture and ecosystem for customers to easily design and deploy smart warehouse solutions with private wireless customized to their exact use case requirements. Customers will also benefit from the Federated Wireless Spectrum Access System (SAS) which monitors and manages CBRS spectrum throughout the United States to enable clean, high speed, low latency spectrum, perfect for industrial use cases.

“The ability to offer our customers secure, high-speed wireless connectivity right out of the box is a huge part of making IoT adoption easy for our customers,” said TJ Rancour, President and Co-Founder of CalChip Connect. “Federated Wireless is a great partner because not only is private 5G critical to delivering IoT connectivity, but they also share our obsession with providing a world-class customer experience and support model.”

“Connectivity has been a key challenge for scaling IoT deployments, so we’re excited to partner with a leader in IoT distribution to get our private wireless solution directly in the hands of the innovators who need a simple path to secure, reliable communications,” said Chris Swan, Chief Commercial Officer of Federated Wireless. “The real goal is about combining 5G private wireless with IoT solutions to simplify and accelerate the process for developers and technology professionals to digitally transform and modernize their operations.”

