AWS Wavelength opens in Toronto

Amazon opened its first AWS Wavelength site in Toronto in partnership with Bell Canada.

AWS Wavelength enables local deployment of AWS compute and storage services within telecommunications providers’ data centers at the edge of the 5G networks. The company cites single-digit millisecond latencies to mobile devices and end users. The local facilities also benefit from seamlessly access to AWS services in the closest AWS Region.

AWS Wavelength use cases include:

Delivery of high-resolution and high-fidelity live video streaming.

Improved experience for augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) applications.

Running machine learning (ML) inference at the edge for applications in medical diagnostics, retail, and factories.

Connected vehicle applications with near real-time connectivity with the cloud to improve driver assistance, autonomous driving, and in-vehicle entertainment experiences.

The first AWS Wavelength Zones in the U.S. opened in 2020 in the US. The service has since expanded to Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

