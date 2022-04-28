AWS generates Q1 sales of $18.4 billion, up 37% yoy

In its quarterly financial report Amazon revealed that AWS generated Q1 sales of $18.441 billion, up 37% compared to the same period last year. AWS generated operating income for Q1 of $6.518 billion compared to $4.163 billion in Q1 2021.
A few Q1 AWS highlights from Amazon:
- T-Systems, a global service provider for information technologies and digital transformation, selected AWS to launch a managed service in the cloud to provide encryption and implement transparent residency controls for customers’ data in the EU.
- Verizon migrated its fleet management software platform, Verizon Connect, to AWS to help businesses of all sizes more effectively manage their commercial transportation needs.
- Telefónica expanded its strategic collaboration with AWS to invest in joint go-to-market activities, develop new cloud solutions, and increase AWS Cloud skills among the Telefónica workforce. Telefónica will use AWS to bring innovation to customers faster and help them better leverage the agility of the cloud by launching value-added solutions such as edge computing and built-for-the-cloud private 5G networks that run on AWS Outposts.
- Commnet Broadband, a broadband communications provider for tribal and rural communities in the U.S., is working with AWS to transform its network and bring AWS services to health care, education, tribal, government, mining, business, and carrier customers in the rural, southwest U.S.
- Etisalat UAE, a telecommunications provider based in the United Arab Emirates, announced a collaboration with AWS to use 5G private networks and mobile edge computing to build prepackaged solutions for industrial use cases including energy, manufacturing, and logistics.
- Boeing selected AWS as a strategic cloud provider to deliver tools to support more powerful, sustainable, and efficient aerospace design, engineering, and management solutions. Boeing will run high-performance computing workloads on AWS and plans to move many of their most important applications to AWS.
- German national football league Bundesliga announced new Bundesliga Match Facts powered by AWS to give fans deeper insights into the action on the pitch, including Set Piece Threat, which provides information on a team’s scoring ability from plays such as free kicks and corner kicks, and Skill, which compares Bundesliga players to visualize the skills they bring to their teams and positions.
- The National Hockey League (NHL) and AWS announced Face-off Probability, a live in-game stat that instantly shows the odds of a player winning a face-off and possession of the puck. Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, the owner of some of Canada’s best-known sports franchises, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto Football Club, and Toronto Argonauts, selected AWS as its official cloud provider and official provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning cloud services to create and deliver extraordinary sports moments and enhanced fan engagement.
- Amdocs, a provider of software and services to communications and media companies, used AWS to implement a program enabling 12 billion secure, real-time online and offline business transactions per day in the cloud.
- Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business reengineering solutions, selected AWS to power an automation platform designed to accelerate the adoption and deployment of 5G networks by telecommunications carriers.
- AWS completed the launch of its first 16 Local Zones in the U.S. and announced plans for new Local Zones in 32 metropolitan areas in 26 countries around the world. AWS Local Zones is a type of infrastructure deployment that extends AWS Regions to place compute, storage, database, and other AWS services at the edge of the cloud near large population, industry, and information technology centers. These new Local Zones expand AWS’s infrastructure footprint globally beyond its existing 84 Availability Zones in 26 geographic regions, enabling AWS customers to build applications that deliver single-digit millisecond latency performance at the edge of the cloud to hundreds of millions of people worldwide.