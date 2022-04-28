AWS generates Q1 sales of $18.4 billion, up 37% yoy

In its quarterly financial report Amazon revealed that AWS generated Q1 sales of $18.441 billion, up 37% compared to the same period last year. AWS generated operating income for Q1 of $6.518 billion compared to $4.163 billion in Q1 2021.

“The pandemic and subsequent war in Ukraine have brought unusual growth and challenges,” said Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO. “With AWS growing 34% annually over the last two years, and 37% year-over-year in the first quarter, AWS has been integral in helping companies weather the pandemic and move more of their workloads into the cloud. Our Consumer business has grown 23% annually over the past two years, with extraordinary growth in 2020 of 39% year-over-year that necessitated doubling the size of our fulfillment network that we’d built over Amazon’s first 25 years—and doing so in just 24 months. Today, as we’re no longer chasing physical or staffing capacity, our teams are squarely focused on improving productivity and cost efficiencies throughout our fulfillment network."

A few Q1 AWS highlights from Amazon: