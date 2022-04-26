Aviz Networks raises seed funding for SONiC

Aviz Networks, a start-up based in San Jose, California, announced a $4 million seed funding round to support its development of SONiC software solutions for hybrid cloud and edge networks.

Aviz is enabling a unified and consistent user experience across multi-vendor environments with its Aviz Certified SONiC program and a high quality application-driven support model, backed by 24/7 availability of SONiC experts. Aviz has signed partnerships with all major Switch and ASIC vendors to enable customers for interoperable multi-vendor networks. Furthermore, Aviz is accelerating SONiC adoption by making the NOS application aware and bringing Cloud-Native and AI capabilities to hybrid networks.

“We are living in a world of disaggregated, platform independent applications running in the cloud, which are increasingly AI enabled. SONiC is the first-ever multi-vendor standards-based NOS and is a perfect environment to drive innovation in networking," said Vishal Shukla, CEO, of Aviz Networks. “We are solving problems of orchestration, monitoring, and support across a multi-vendor ecosystem at scale. A leading web-scale enterprise customer that uses tens of thousands of devices sourced from multiple vendors is using Aviz’s SONiC Enterprise Suite to manage their SONiC fabric."

The Aviz founding team, with backgrounds from companies including Nvidia (Mellanox), AWS and F5 (Shape Security), has a proven track record of nurturing developer communities and delivering technology platforms that transform enterprise infrastructure. Vishal Shukla, Co-founder & CEO is leading the team, Chidambaram B, Co-founder & CTO is leading research and development, and Gautam Agrawal, Co-founder & CPO is leading product and marketing.

http://www.aviznetworks.com