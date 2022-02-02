Arrcus develops Virtualized Distributed Routing

Arrcus has been awarded a U.S. patent in support of its VDR (Virtualized Distributed Routing) solution. Specifically, the patent addresses the punt path between the control plane and line card and creating a virtual VLAN tag for each front panel interface. Previous patents awarded to Arrcus in VDR cover topics such as router state database for distributing routes to line cards, handling punt path using VXLAN, and using BGP-SPF as an underlay instead of cell-based fabric.

VDR aims to transform the monolithic router chassis into a distributed system that can scale to thousands of 100G and 400G ports.

The Arrcus VDR solution, built on its ACE platform, is powered by ArcOS, a microservices-based network operating system that leverages its industry-leading route scale and convergence times. The VDR architecture, built to support multiple generations and types of silicon, currently supports Broadcom’s high-speed, high-density Jericho2- (line card: 40x100G + 13x400G), Jericho2C+- (line card: 36x400G + 40x400G), and Ramon-based (fabric: 24x400G or 48x400G) platforms from multiple ODM vendors.

Arrcus solution also notes that its solution runs networking services (e.g., L2VPN, L3VPN, EVPN, SR-MPLS, SRv6, etc.) in independent containers, allowing them to scale horizontally. In addition, the cloud-ready, deep-visibility, and analytics component of ACE, ArcIQ is integrated with the VDR system, providing real-time visibility into each node, monitoring network health, and offering a single plane of glass view in terms of configuration and debuggability.

Arrcus also confirmed that Liberty Global is testing its VDR solution to build its Provider Edge (PE) router functionality.

“At Arrcus, we have built a platform that is designed to address modularity, programmability and adapt to the dynamically scaling requirements of next-generation networks,” said Shekar Ayyar, CEO and chairman at Arrcus. “I am pleased to see our innovation in the area of VDR support requirements of global communications service providers such as Liberty Global.”

“Arrcus is at the forefront of driving high-performance networking in a scalable and cost-effective manner with its VDR solution,” said Ram Velaga, senior vice president and general manager, core switching group, Broadcom. “We are pleased to see Arrcus’ ACE platform leveraging the capabilities of Broadcom silicon to address critical service provider customer needs to make their infrastructure more dynamic and flexible.”

