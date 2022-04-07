Arrcus cites 80% growth in bookings in Q1

Arrcus, a privately-held company that develops networking software for core-to-edge network infrastructure, reported an 80% YoY growth in books for Q1 2022.

The company cited its largest seven-figure recurring revenue software subscription transaction with a leading financial services company.

In addition, Arrcus announced two new executive appointments. Sanjay Kumar has been appointed vice president of marketing and product management and Sreekanth Kannan takes on a newly created role on the management team as vice president focusing on the company’s growing cloud and multi-cloud networking business.

Kumar previously held leadership roles in product management and product/corporate marketing at such leading companies as Aruba Networks (HPE), Broadcom, Cisco Systems and IP Infusion.

Kannan previously worked in product management and marketing roles at large companies like Cisco and VMware and as a startup executive for over a decade with successful companies like Aerohive Networks, Aviatrix, Megh Networks (a cloud-native networking company that he cofounded) and VeloCloud Networks.

“Our momentum in Q1 2022, following our high growth in 2021, demonstrates that the Arrcus value proposition strongly resonates with service providers and enterprises,” said Shekar Ayyar, CEO and chairman at Arrcus. “Our list of marquee customers is growing each quarter.”











