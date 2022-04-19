Arista tunes its EOS and CloudVision for media/entertainment networks

Arista Networks is extending its Arista EOS and CloudVision software to support high-performance switched networks for media and entertainment customers.

Arista Media Control Service (MCS), which is supported on all of Arista’s EOS-based platforms including the full range of Arista 7000-series 10/25/40/50/100/400G Ethernet switches, tunes the Arista network fabric for faster establishment of audio and video streams.

Arista MCS is a licensed software service that provides APIs to dynamically program bandwidth-protected multicast flows across an Arista IP topology while also providing integrated event notification and tally in a highly efficient and deterministic manner.

https://www.arista.com/en/company/news/press-release/15276-pr-20220419