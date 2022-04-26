Arelion activates new Southwest U.S. route

Arelion activtated its latest US East-to-West coast network project: a new Southwest route provides long-haul connectivity at multi-terabit scale for Dallas and El Paso to the West coast through Phoenix, Arizona; San Diego, California; and Los Angeles, California.

This expansion completes the high-capacity system across the United States connecting previously announced deployments eastward from Dallas, Texas, via Nashville, Tennessee to Ashburn, Virginia.

The new route utilizes the latest generation of high-capacity enhanced-reach coherent DWDM technology and an open photonic layer to increase the local availability of high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, DDoS Mitigation, Ethernet and IPX services for operators, content providers and enterprises alike.

"This deployment is an ongoing execution of Arelion's initiative to address customer demand and connect tier one markets and growing edge markets across the country," said Art Kazmierczak, Director of Business and Network Development at Arelion. "By building an open system we are committed to providing a network that is flexible, automated and scales efficiently. Our new routes add diversity in metro regions to connect cloud availability zones with direct access into hyperscale datacenter campuses in addition to legacy carrier interconnection points."

The completion of this route provides customers access to previously announced expansions in:

Dallas – New enhanced metro access options offer three different diverse routes that feed into downtown Dallas serving legacy carrier hotels downtown but also directly into the new developing hyperscale campuses located in the suburban parts of the market.

El Paso – A fourth and fifth route going into El Paso access a new metro gateway site and serve demand from the El Paso-Juarez cross-border market and adjacent regions in the State of Chihuahua.

Phoenix – A new enhanced metro gateway in Phoenix can now seamlessly connect to five data center campuses and serve additional diversity and capacity out of Phoenix.

San Diego – A new market for Arelion, the EdgeConneX gateway serves as an access point for local customers and to connect into Tijuana and Mexicali and serve the western areas of Mexico and the Baja peninsula.

Los Angeles – One of the faster routes at 31.6 milliseconds from LA to Dallas, the connection is a new, diverse route with competitive latency between the two points and completes the cross-country route into this major international destination and content hub.



