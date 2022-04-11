Ampere files for IPO

Ampere Computing, which offers 64-bit Arm processors for hyperscale cloud and edge computing workloads and applications, submitted a draft registration statement on a confidential basis to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Renee James, a former Intel executive , founded Ampere in 2018 and is the company’s Chairman and CEO.

https://amperecomputing.com/company/about-us.html