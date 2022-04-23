Amazon Aurora Serverless delivers fast scaling for databases

Amazon Web Services announced the general availability of Amazon Aurora Serverless v2, the next generation of Amazon Aurora Serverless capable of scaling database workloads to hundreds of thousands of transactions in a fraction of a second. Instead of doubling capacity every time a workload must scale, Amazon Aurora Serverless v2 continuously monitors database activity and adjusts capacity in fine-grained increments to provide just the right amount of database resources an application needs.

Customers pay for the capacity they consume, which AWS says can save up to 90% of database costs when compared to the cost of provisioning for peak capacity.

Amazon Aurora Serverless v2 inherits the previous version's capabilities for high availability, performance, and resiliency, with low latency and fast querying.

“Amazon Aurora is the first relational database built from the ground up for the cloud. Today, more than a hundred thousand customers choose to run their database workloads on Amazon Aurora because it delivers the performance and availability of the highest-grade commercial databases at one-tenth the cost,” said Swami Sivasubramanian, Vice President of Databases, Analytics, and Machine Learning at AWS.

