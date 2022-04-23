Aligned opens massive data center campus in Chicago

Aligned Data Centers completed first-phase construction of a new hyperscale data center campus in Chicago

The new facility, Aligned ORD-01, is a 220,000 square-foot, 48 MW data center (expandable to ~60 MW) and is strategically positioned at the convergence of more than 12 metro, long haul and international fiber networks.

The company also announced groundbreaking for a second, adjacent facility on the same 18.5-acre campus.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Company’s new waterless hyperscale data center campus in the Phoenix Metro Area and is the third deployment of approximately 270 MW of planned new development for Aligned in 2022.

“Chicago’s centralized location, long-haul connectivity, and access to renewable energy options make it an ideal geostrategic destination for hyperscalers and multinational enterprises to deploy their mission-critical infrastructure,” states Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned. “Bringing one hyperscale data center online the same day that we break ground on a second facility is a testament not only to the demand for Aligned’s adaptive and sustainable data center platform, but to our ability to deliver infrastructure at the velocity our customers need it, even in a supply-and power-constrained market such as Chicago, anywhere in the world.”

https://www.aligneddc.com/chicago/