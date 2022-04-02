2Africa makes first landing in Genoa

Working with a local Italian operator, 2Africa has also developed a new terrestrial route connecting the Genoa cable landing station (CLS) directly to major CNDCs in Milan.
At 45,000km, 2Africa is expected to be the longest subsea cable ever deployed. A total of 46 cable landing locations are envisioned for the project before completion in 2024.
The 2Africa consortium, comprised of China Mobile International, Meta, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, stc, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC
Equinix and Vodafone to build subsea hub in Genoa for 2Africa cable
Equinix and Vodafone announced a plan to build a new subsea hub in Genoa, called GN1, to serve as a strategic interconnection point for the 2Africa cable system.2Africa is a consortium cable project backed by China Mobile International, Facebook, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, stc, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC. At 37,000km long, 2Africa will be one of the world’s largest subsea cable projects and will interconnect Europe (eastward via Egypt), the...
2Africa subsea cable boasts design capacity up to 180 Tbps
2Africa, a new subsea cable to serve the African continent and Middle East region, promises to deliver more than the total combined capacity of all subsea cables serving Africa today, with a design capacity of up to 180Tbps on key parts of the system. Consortium partners include China Mobile International, Facebook, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, stc, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC. Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) has been selected to build...