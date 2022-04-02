2Africa makes first landing in Genoa

The first landing of the 2Africa cable was completed in Genoa, Italy. Vodafone, the 2Africa landing party in Genoa, has partnered with Equinix to land the cable directly into the Equinix Carrier Neutral Data Center (CNDC), with Retelit delivering the fronthaul. As with all 2Africa cable landings, capacity will be available to service providers in Genoa on a fair and equitable basis, encouraging and supporting the development of a healthy internet ecosystem.

Working with a local Italian operator, 2Africa has also developed a new terrestrial route connecting the Genoa cable landing station (CLS) directly to major CNDCs in Milan.

At 45,000km, 2Africa is expected to be the longest subsea cable ever deployed. A total of 46 cable landing locations are envisioned for the project before completion in 2024.

The 2Africa consortium, comprised of China Mobile International, Meta, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, stc, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC







