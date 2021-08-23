Zayo carries 800G wavelength over 1,044km

Zayo has deployed the world’s longest known terrestrial 800G optical wavelength in a commercial network — 1,044.51 km along a fiber route stretching from Springville, Utah to Reno, Nevada. The transmission is powered by Infinera’s ICE6 800G coherent technology.

In recent months, Zayo has been making major investments in the company’s fiber network throughout North America and Western Europe, including 31 high-capacity, 400G-enabled long-haul routes and its first production interstate 800G wave in the United States.

“Zayo continues to achieve what wasn’t previously possible as part of our efforts to provide best-in-class connectivity services and enable our customers’ growth,” said Aaron Werley, Vice President of Lit Networks at Zayo. “We look to the goals of our customers to inform our evolution, and the demand for 800G is being driven by a need for more bandwidth at higher line rates, all while leveraging the cost-effectiveness of high-capacity wavelengths covering longer distances. We are grateful to both our partners at Infinera, whose hardware solutions pushed the limits, and our outstanding Zayo team members who helped make this accomplishment possible.”

“At Infinera, our vision is a connected world with unlimited bandwidth for everyone — everywhere, always, and instantly,” said Tom Burns, General Manager of Infinera’s Optical Modules & Coherent Solutions Group. “We have built our company on a history of challenging conventional thinking and reimagining the telecommunications industry to power the modern enterprise. There’s no better way to demonstrate a commitment to innovation than chasing and breaking world records in network connectivity. This is a groundbreaking moment and we are proud to have partnered with Zayo to make history.”

