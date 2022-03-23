Yamaichi and JAE develop 112Gbps PAM4 cable

Yamaichi Electronics Co. and Japan Aviation Electronics Industry have jointly developed a prototype, high-speed jumper cable interconnect product, which supports the 112Gbps PAM4.

Yamaichi is a supplier of of high speed connectors for data center networking. JAE offers connector and cable harness products for the wide range of market segments including 5G data networking market.

This interconnect solution has been designed with a compact connector size to be able to fit in a high density design requirement, and can be utilized as a direct jumper cabling from the front panel pluggable IO to host chip, or the internal chip to chip connection.







