Windstream Wholesale completes 1000 km 400G ZR+ field trials

Windstream Wholesale completed 1000 km 400G field trials leveraging pluggable modules from II-VI with QSFP-DD-DCO optics that achieve a high transmit power of 0dBm. The trials demonstrated unprecedented performance with strong working margins over a production network route and traversing up to 24 ROADMs in a lab environment.

During the field trial, Windstream Wholesale closed established a 400G link on a 1,000+ kilometer link between Phoenix and Los Angeles using the 0dBm ZR+ qualification units from II-VI with a strong residual margin k, validating suitability for production use. Notably, this performance was achieved with less than 20 watts of power consumption for each module.

“II-VI’s high transmit power 0dBm 400G QSFP-DD DCO transceivers enable Windstream to deploy greatly simplified network architectures, by optically connecting routers directly to access, metro, and regional transport networks without additional intermediary interfaces, eliminating an entire layer of optical equipment,” said Buddy Bayer, chief network officer at Windstream. “This revolution in IP-over-DWDM network architecture achieves significant savings in upfront costs and ongoing expenses, affording Windstream a highly competitive operational model.”

“Our partnership with Windstream on the joint development of the 0dBm 400G ZR+ QSFP-DD-DCO transceivers has allowed II-VI to accelerate the technology development, as proven by the recent success in the field trials,” said Matthias Berger, vice president, coherent technology, II-VI Incorporated. “Demonstrating inter-operability, low power dissipation and native 0dBm output is a ‘triple-play’ of features that will enable IP-over-DWDM for ROADM based networks.”

