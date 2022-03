Co-packaged optics (CPO) was one of the hottest topics at OFC, as evidenced by the many visitors at SENKO's booth who stopped by to discuss the latest requirements for high-density fiber interconnects, says Emmanuel Kolczynski, Application Engineering Manager, SENKO.

At OFC, SENKO showcased its SN-MT connector for CPO applications. Here is an overview.

https://youtu.be/ZEwioqGbrfg