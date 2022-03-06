What's hot at #OFC22? Ranovus on Co-Packaged Optics

Co-Packaged Optics are a center point of discussions at #OFC22, says Hamid Arabzadeh, President and CEO of Ranovus.

At the event, Ranovus launched its first generation of co-packaged optics, which monolithically integrates an optical engine into a single die, including drivers, TIAs, photodetectors, modulators, and the laser. Ranovus partnered with AMD-Xiliinx to be able to co-package its chip with the Xilinx Versal compute accelerator.

GlobalFoundries unveils next gen silicon photonics platform #OFC22, GF GlobalFoundries unveiled its next generation silicon photonics platform and active design wins with major customers, including collaborations with Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Marvell, NVIDIA, Ayar Labs, Lightmatter, PsiQuantum, Ranovus and Xanadu. The platform enables a high level of integration onto a photonics integrated circuit (PIC). It also supports innovative packaging solutions, such as the passive attachment for larger fiber arrays, support... READ MORE

Ranovus and Xilinx to demo Co-Packaged Optics integration #OFC22 At this week's OFC event in San Diego, Ranovus will demonstrated its Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) 2.0 integration featuing a Xilinx Versal ACAP its own Ranovus Odin 800Gbps optical engine. The integration eliminates the need for the retimer, resulting in 75% smaller footprint and 40% cost and power consumption savings in the Optical Interconnect.RANOVUS’ Odin is a low latency, high density, and protocol agnostic optical engine that delivers... READ MORE



