What's hot at OFC22? Nokia on IPoDWDM

The arrival of 400ZR and 400ZR+ optics will enable new network architectures, says Heidi Adams, Head of IP/Optical Marketing, Nokia, and the idea of IP-over-DWDM has popped up on the radar again.
The hyperscalers, in particular, see a pathway for using these new optics to drive greater efficiencies in their networks.
At OFC, Nokia introduced a Coherent Routing solution for service providers that is enabled by 400ZR, 400ZR+, and, in the future, 800GZR. Here is an overview.
Nokia shows its next-gen packet optical transport network (P-OTN)
Nokia announced a series of upgrades for its next-generation packet optical transport network (P-OTN) solutions needed by CSPs offering wholesale services.Upgrades to Nokia’s 1830 PSS-x solutions include a doubling of switching capacity up to a market-leading 48 Tbps, new wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) uplinks based on Nokia’s fifth-generation Photonic Service Engines (PSE-V) and expanding the range of wholesale service options with...