What's hot at OFC22? Nokia on IPoDWDM

The arrival of 400ZR and 400ZR+ optics will enable new network architectures, says Heidi Adams, Head of IP/Optical Marketing, Nokia, and the idea of IP-over-DWDM has popped up on the radar again.

The hyperscalers, in particular, see a pathway for using these new optics to drive greater efficiencies in their networks.

At OFC, Nokia introduced a Coherent Routing solution for service providers that is enabled by 400ZR, 400ZR+, and, in the future, 800GZR. Here is an overview.

https://youtu.be/R9G3x2grLw4
















