Network disaggregation is happening at a rapid pace, but it is having some unintended consequences, says Dan Pitt, President, Palo Alto Innovation Advisors.

One such consequence is that as you disaggregate the hardware, you also disaggregate the software, and means you need CI/CD if there is to be interoperability.

Here’s a look at some disaggregation demos, speaker sessions, and key technology trends at #OFC22.