Hot trends at OFC22 include IPoDWDM, 400ZR, disaggregated networking, pluggable, next gen optical line systems, etc., says Travis Ewert, Chief Operating Officer, LightRiver Software.

What's not hot are all of the silos of disaggregated technology. LightRiver steps in with tools for bringing it all together.

Lightriver supplies multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks and netFLEX vendor neutral, Optical Domain Control Software solutions.

