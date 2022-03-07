What's hot at OFC22? GlobalFoundries on Co-packaged optics

The proof-point for co-packaged optics are here, says Anthony Yu, VP of Computing and Wired Infrastructure, GlobalFoundries.

Yu discusses GlobalFoundries' newly unveiled next generation silicon photonics platform and active design wins with major customers, including collaborations with Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Marvell, NVIDIA, Ayar Labs, Lightmatter, PsiQuantum, Ranovus and Xanadu.

The Consortium for Onboard Optics (COBO) has been instrumental in letting people know the importance of actually placing the photonics chip in proximity of the ASIC. We're also seeing the proof point of putting chipsets of a switch or GPUs.