What's hot at OFC22? Ayar Labs on Optical I/O

There is a lot of discussion about optical I/O and the challenge of getting photonics integrated much closer to compute units, says Mark Wade, co-founder and CTO, Ayar Labs.

Last year, Ayar Labs demonstrated its end-to-end, DWDM micro-ring solution for optical I/O. This year, it's clear that big parts of the industry are heading in this direction.

Some highlights for the ecosystem include GlobalFoundries newly announced photonics platform, a partnership with Lumentum to build CW-DWM MSA compliant laser modules, an MSA-compliant laser module built with MACOM, and new projects with HPE focused on optical I/O designs.