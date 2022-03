Two of the hot items at OFC22 were faster pluggable transceivers (800G and even 1.6T in the future) and Co-Packaged Optics (CPO), says David Chen, AVP, Strategic Marketing & Standard Office for Transceivers, AOI.

There was a lot of activity at the OIF booth regarding CPO, external laser source modules -- all related to COBO's current working groups. This video includes a diagram showing the evolution of COBO and NPO technologies.

https://youtu.be/nU5VrVblJZ0