Vodafone tests 5G standalone network slicing with Ericsson

Ericsson and Vodafone completed a 5G standalone (SA) network slicing trial in a joint lab demonstration.

The lab trial, which is the first of its kind for a communications service provider in the UK, demonstrated an on-demand premium 5G network slice using Ericsson’s 5G Standalone containerized core architecture and end-to-end automated orchestrated solution, including 5G RAN slicing. The network slice was configured to provide the low latency and high bandwidth experience required for a virtual reality use case.

The process from placing an order to creation of the network slice to carry live network traffic took just 30 minutes, demonstrating the ability for CSPs to deliver new services with faster time to market for automated and customized connectivity.

Andrea Dona, Chief Network Officer, Vodafone UK, says: “Network slicing is an incredibly valuable step forward. By segmenting our network, and customising different slices for different requirements, we can bring to life new ideas that would be impossible otherwise. When we configure our network to empower new services, industries like gaming, entertainment and healthcare can enter a new era. What might seem like science fiction is one step closer thanks to network slicing.”

Andrea Spaccapietra, VP Digital Services, Ericsson UK & Ireland, says: “Network slicing will play a crucial role in enabling new and innovative 5G services for consumers and enterprises. With the tools to efficiently manage network resources and provide differentiated services with dedicated performance, leading network operators like Vodafone can enable new business model innovation and use cases across different sectors and unlock new revenue opportunities to realize the full potential of 5G.”