Vocus’ Australian backbone connects NEXTDC’s data centre in Darwin

Vocus will connect Darwin’s first data centre, NEXTDC’s D1, on its high-capacity ‘Terabit Territory’ fibre infrastructure with backhaul rates at the same price structure offered on the most popular intercapital routes along Australia’s east coast..

Vocus completed the Terabit Territory network upgrade in August 2021, bolstering the capacity of its fibre infrastructure into Darwin from 10 Gbps to 200 Gbps technology. Terabit Territory, delivered in partnership with the NT Government, provided a 25-times increase in capacity into Darwin – and is scalable to deliver up to 480 Tbps of total capacity in future.

The fibre connection to NEXTDC’s D1 follows Vocus’ announcement of the first international submarine cable connection into Darwin. Vocus has commenced construction activity for a new $100 million, 1,000km cable linking the Australia Singapore Cable (ASC) to the North West Cable System (NWCS) in Port Hedland – providing the final piece of the DJSC, a $500 million ecosystem of high-capacity cables connecting Perth, Darwin, Port Hedland, Christmas Island, Indonesia, and Singapore. The completed system is expected to be online by mid-2023.

The DJSC will deliver 40Tbps of internet capacity between Australia and Asia – unlocking Darwin as a major new data hub for the Asia-Pacific and opening up the Pilbara mining region for low-latency connectivity into Singapore.

The new system will also interconnect with Vocus’ in-progress Project Horizon fibre from Perth to Port Hedland and onto Darwin, with the completed network providing unparalleled redundancy and reliability for Vocus customers in Australia’s North and West.

https://www.vocus.com.au/news/vocus-terabit-territory-fibre-connects-darwin-data-centre

Vocus plans Darwin-Jakarta-Singapore cable Australia, Subsea, Vocus Vocus unveiled plans for the Darwin-Jakarta-Singapore Cable (DJSC), the first international submarine cable connection into Darwin, establishing the Northern Territory capital as Australia’s newest entry point for international data connectivity.Vocus has now signed construction contracts for a new $100 million, 1,000km cable linking the Australia Singapore Cable (ASC) to the North West Cable System (NWCS) in Port Hedland – providing the final piece... READ MORE