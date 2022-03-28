Virgin Media O2 UK rolls with VMware Telco Cloud

Virgin Media O2 UK is using VMware Telco Cloud Infrastructure to design, build, test and implement virtualised network functions, boosting innovation across its network and the delivery of new services. The collaboration has underpinned the deployment of Virgin Media O2’s 5G network over the past 16 months.

VMware’s Telco Cloud Infrastructure delivers a single horizontal platform enabling Virgin Media O2 to simplify, scale, and better protect its core cloud networks. Operating a reliable, agile network that can be efficiently upgraded to maintain quality of coverage is fundamental to the success of Virgin Media O2’s 5G network – particularly in highly regulated and competitive markets.

Virgin Media O2 will also leverage VMware Tanzu for Telco's Kubernetes cluster capabilities to build Containers as a Service (CaaS) proficiency. This will support the next generation of containerised network functions and enable Virgin Media O2 to maintain and expand the network’s ability to support multi-vendor solutions. Being able to onboard functions and interoperate between different vendors is essential in rapid deployment. VMware’s common platform enables Virgin Media O2 to add these incrementally.

“As the rollout of 5G networks comes close to completion, service providers need to be able to modernise their network infrastructure quickly, simply, and economically. The best way to do this is through a single platform that can automate and streamline delivery of multi-vendor network functions,” said Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider & Edge, VMware. “Through its work with VMware, Virgin Media O2 is able to deploy a network infrastructure that enables the successful roll out of its 5G services without limitations, by harnessing the agility, flexibility, and consistency of a common platform.”

