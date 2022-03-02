Vertical Systems Group: U.S. Wavelength Services LEADERBOARD

Vertical Systems Group announces that eight companies achieved a position on the year-end 2021 U.S. Wavelength Services LEADERBOARD (in rank order based on circuit share): Lumen, Zayo, Verizon, AT&T, Arelion (formerly Telia Carrier), Windstream, Crown Castle and Cox.

This new benchmark measures U.S. market presence for wavelength providers selling retail and wholesale services. LEADERBOARD companies each have a one percent (1%) or higher share of U.S. wavelength circuits. A wavelength circuit provides a Layer 1 dedicated bidirectional gigabit-speed optical fiber connection between two sites.

“U.S. demand for wavelength services is rising to support mission-critical applications that require assured performance, deterministic latency and gigabit speed connectivity,” said Rick Malone, principal of Vertical Systems Group. “Our forecasts show double digit growth this year, driven by high demand for 100 Gbps wavelength circuits.”

U.S. Wavelength LEADERBOARD Research Highlights

Customer demand for retail wavelength circuits exceeded wholesale deployments in 2021.

Revenue for U.S. Wavelength Services is projected to grow at a 13% CAGR between 2021 and 2026. This projection incorporates the effects of the COVID pandemic, including installation disruptions and chip shortages.

Six providers on the U.S. Wavelength Services LEADERBOARD also hold a rank position on the latest U.S. Fiber Lit Buildings LEADERBOARD – Lumen, Zayo, Verizon, AT&T, Crown Castle and Cox. Additionally, Windstream achieved a Challenge Tier citation.

Five U.S. Wavelength Services LEADERBOARD providers are also top ranked on the Mid-2021 U.S. Ethernet LEADERBOARD – Lumen, Verizon, AT&T, Windstream and Cox. Zayo has a Challenge Tier citation.

