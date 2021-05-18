Verizon teams with Celona on Private 5G

Verizon Business will integrate Celona's wireless private networking solution.

The strategic partnership will focus on leveraging the power of Verizon’s On Site LTE and 5G network with Celona’s c5G LAN products. The joint offer will deliver an enterprise-friendly approach to private networks that is designed to meet growing demand for the reliable wireless performance, coverage and connectivity required by a new era of network-dependent business applications and IoT systems. In addition, the solution will also lower the cost barrier for developers, opening new pathways for them to test innovative and transformative applications.

“Today, every organization around the world faces its own unique set of digital transformation challenges, and for businesses to remain competitive, they require new, cutting-edge solutions designed specifically to meet their needs. The partnership we’ve announced today does exactly that. No one is better positioned to leverage the power of private networks than Verizon, and we can’t wait to see our partnership with Celona deliver powerful results for our customers,” said Tami Erwin, CEO, Verizon Business.

“Celona and Verizon have a shared architectural approach and vision for the power that 5G technology has in transforming business operations,” said Rajeev Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Celona. “We believe that 5G as a network software service, operating within common mobile edge compute environments, will give enterprises the agility they need to truly support their latest digital initiatives.”

