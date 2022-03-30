Telstra names Vicki Brady as its next CEO

Telstra named Vicki Brady as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 September 2022, replacing Andrew Penn who has today announced his intention to retire after serving more than seven years in the role.

Brady currently serves as Telstra’s Chief Financial Officer.

Brady holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the Australia National University, a Masters from Stanford University Graduate School of Business, is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants ANZ and is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. She will be based in Sydney.

“Andy has led Telstra during a period of significant change and will be known for his courage in setting a bold ambition through the T22 strategy to deliver a transformed experience for customers, shareholders and employees. There is no doubt the strategy has delivered beyond expectations and has laid the foundations for Telstra’s recently announced T25 strategy and a renewed focus on growth and innovation,” said Telstra Chairman, John Mullen.

“During his time as CEO, Andy has driven a focus on digitisation underpinned by a commitment to simplifying our products and services for our customers and employees. He has also maintained our leadership in networks, including recently through our investment to lead on 5G.



