Telehouse opens 5th data centre at London Docklands campus

Telehouse International opened its fifth data centre in London, Telehouse South.

Located in Europe’s iconic and most connected data centre campus in London Docklands, Blackwall Yard, Telehouse South is the provider’s largest facility. The new data centre offers access to more than 800 connectivity partners.

The first floor of colocation space at Telehouse South, which has come online today, provides the capacity for up to 668 racks and 2MW of power, with a further upgrade to 2.7MW for an additional data hall scheduled for the end of 2023. At full buildout, the 31,000 sqm facility will provide 12,000 sqm of colocation space and a total power capacity of 18MW.

The ten-story data centre is Telehouse’s most ambitious infrastructural and aesthetic refurbishment to-date, with the first phase of the project completed in less than 12 months from acquisition. At full capacity, Telehouse will have invested £223 million into its development.

Commenting on the Telehouse South opening, Seigo Fukuhara, European Bloc Chief and Managing Director, KDDI Europe and Telehouse Europe says: “London Docklands remains an important strategic location for us and one of the most critical interconnection points in the world. As businesses continue to accelerate their digital transformation post-pandemic and demand for digital services grows, Telehouse South offers enterprises greater efficiency through scalable hybrid cloud infrastructure, with faster access to data and applications and the flexibility to grow.”

https://www.telehouse.net/news/telehouse-opens-fifth-data-centre-at-london-docklands-campus/