TE Connectivity demos high-speed data center interconnects

TE Connectivity (TE) will host the following demonstrations at next week's DesignCon 2022 in Santa Clara, California.

112G quad small formfactor pluggable double density (QSFP-DD) Over-the-Board (OTB) ​- TE has developed a new connector that extends the reach of the traditional surface mount technology faceplate connectors. The near-chip socket (NCS) connector is based on existing TE socket technology to provide a dense pin field, superior crosstalk isolation, and a total mated height of 5.8mm to allow for placement as close as possible to the application specific integrated circuit (ASIC). The channel includes 2 X 300mm NCS to QSFP-DD OTB cable assembly and 1.5 m QDD direct cable copper (DAC) cable assembly with a channel loss of 37dB BGA to BGA and driven by 112G PAM4 SerDes. TE’s QSFP-DD OTB to NCS solution demonstrates how TE can utilize traditional PCB materials and extend the reach of the QSFP-DD channel. ​

800G QSFP-DD Active Copper Cable ​ - The 800G QSFP-DD active copper cable (ACC) demonstrates the latest in TE’s bulk cable and termination technology. A retimer embedded in the module extends the reach of copper cables while consuming less power than equivalent optical cables. ACC technology also enables fine wire gauges for short links to ease routing challenges in dense next-gen racks. This live demo shows eight lanes of 112G PAM-4 data running through TE’s ACC with a host trace and connector on each side.​

​ TE’s featured static demo will include:

DDR5 Dual Inline Memory Module (DIMM) Socket ​- TE’s fifth generation of double data rate, dual inline memory module (DDR5) sockets include surface mount technology and can address the higher data rates needed for today’s memory module applications. Designed in accordance with JEDEC industry standards, this socket includes 288 positions, 0.85mm pitch. DDR5 DIMM sockets support 288-Pin SMT type. ​This socket is designed with short, medium, long and narrow latch options to address different space requirements. It is also available in multiple color and plating options. The DDR5 sockets are engineered for higher data rates and can provide up to two times higher performance than DDR4 DIMM sockets. DDR5 sockets are used in communication memory applications, such as data centers, desktop PCs, mass storage and servers. ​

“As the industry continues its unstoppable march toward higher speeds and denser equipment, designs require new approaches to connectivity and thermal management,” said Nathan Tracy, TE technologist, industry standards manager and OIF vice president of marketing and board member. “Each year at DesignCon, TE demonstrates its industry leadership in developing new technologies and products to support next-generation data center and networking equipment, and we are proud to be showcasing our latest technical advances via functioning demonstrations and displays.”