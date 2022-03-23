Tarana raises $170M for fixed wireless in unlicensed spectrum

Tarana Wireless, a start-up based in Milpitas, California, announced $170 million in new funding at a $1 billion valuation. The round was co-led by Axon Capital, Khosla Ventures, and Prime Movers Lab. Also participating were Michigan State Pension Fund, I Squared Capital, and two other large, industry-leading institutional investors.

Tarana also announced that after commercial launch in late 2021 of its G1 platform, the company is on track to deliver over $100 million of revenue in 2022, from a customer base that has exploded to more than 120 service providers.

“The key ingredient driving our rapid expansion is overwhelming customer demand for G1, the world’s most advanced fixed wireless access (FWA) platform,” noted Tarana CEO Basil Alwan. “Like fiber, G1 delivers ultra-fast internet service with impressive upstream and downstream speeds, but with dramatic improvements in both cost and time to deploy. Finally, true high-speed broadband can be delivered to anyone, anywhere — rapidly and economically.”

G1 early adopters include large, established telecom service providers such as MTN, BT, and Liberty; new entrants on the broadband scene (not yet public); and a fast-growing number of innovative wireless internet service providers including Wisper Internet, Redzone, and Resound Networks.

Basil Alwan concluded, “Tarana is now fully funded to help close the digital divide with our operator partners worldwide. Our founding engineers set out to make real progress against this intractable challenge, and after years of effort it is gratifying to see such traction in the market!”

http://www.taranawireless.com