Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom extends 5G deal with Nokia

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) awarded a two-year deal to Nokia to enhance its 5G network across Taiwan’s central and southern regions.

Under the deal, Nokia will provide equipment from its latest energy-efficient AirScale portfolio across 4,000 new sites to boost performance and capacity.

Nokia will supply CHT with solutions from its AirScale Single RAN equipment portfolio including macro base stations, small cells, 5G Massive MIMO antennas (64TRX and 32TRX), and passive RRH (8TRX and 4TRX) supporting different spectrum bands. These solutions will support CHT’s ongoing 5G coverage enhancement, network optimization, and ensure the best user experience for both outdoor and indoor enterprise use scenarios. The deal will also include network implementation and optimization services.

Nokia has been a long-term supplier to CHT, since the deployment of 2G networks.

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Chunghwa Telecom. In particular, I am pleased that our energy-efficient AirScale portfolio will support its sustainability efforts by reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. Taiwan’s mobile market is highly competitive with customer expectations for innovation and quality, so I am delighted Chunghwa is also prioritizing making its network and footprint greener.”