T-Mobile Ventures invests in SignalWire for APIs

T-Mobile Ventures has made an equity investment in SignalWire, a start-up based in Palo Alto, California,

SignalWire offers APIs and SDKs that enable developers to reach <50ms latency in large-scale video and voice applications. Its APIs align with the low latency, high speeds, and broad national coverage of T-Mobile's 5G network.

T-Mobile, the first U.S. operator to invest in SignalWire, joins Deutsche Telekom and others collaborating with SignalWire to equip developers worldwide with voice, video and messaging APIs to build modern communications applications.

"T-Mobile's leadership in 5G along with its vision and bold set of strategies make them an ideal partner," said Anthony Minessale, Co-Founder and CEO of SignalWire. "We have a shared vision to execute the digital transformation of telecommunications and that starts with arming developers with powerful tools."

"T-Mobile is thrilled to be the first US wireless provider to invest in SignalWire. As we shared in our 5G Forward announcement, we envision a future where everything that can be connected, will be. And that requires massive innovation," said Rob Roy, SVP of Emerging Products at T-Mobile. "SignalWire's solutions are all about enabling developers to build better and faster. This investment is another step in unlocking innovation on our industry-leading 5G network."

http://www.signalwire.com