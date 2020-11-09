T-Mobile US expands its Fixed Wireless Access service

T-Mobile expanded the footprint of its Mobile Home Internet service to nearly 3 million more homes in 54 cities across four states: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

“We launched T-Mobile Home Internet just a year ago, and already, we’ve disrupted the home broadband industry for good. We’re making fast, reliable, 5G Home Internet available to more than 30 million households across the country. And in Q4 of last year, we were the fastest growing broadband provider in the U.S. That’s incredible,” said Mike Katz, Chief Marketing Officer at T-Mobile. “Today, we’re expanding access to Home Internet again, now to 3 million more homes across the South. 5G is making a real dent in the digital divide, bringing choice and competition to places that have never had it before.”

T-Mobile U.S. launches 4G/5G Home Internet service #5G, FWA, T-Mobile T-Mobile U.S. officially launched its wireless Home Internet service with coverage to more than 30 million households, making T-Mobile one of the largest broadband providers in the entire country by service area — on its first day of service. Nearly 10 million of the households eligible for T-Mobile Home Internet are in rural areas where often there is only one other broadband provider or none at all.T-Mobile Home Internet access runs over the... READ MORE