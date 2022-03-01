stc tests 1-terabit channel optical transport with Nokia

stc announced the successful completion of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region’s first

stc has condected a trial of a 1-Terabit high-capacity channel using Nokia’s 1830 Photonic Service Interconnect – Modular (PSI-M) solution. The test was conducted over stc's network in Riyadh.As part of the trial, Nokia PSI-M was directly installed in stc’s data center rack and used AC power supply. Nokia’s 1830 PSI-M is a compact, high capacity, modular optical networking platform, optimized for Data Center Interconnect (DCI) applications over metro, regional and long haul. It is designed to address the growing demand for DCI applications and the need to transport new high bandwidth services such as 400GbE and 800GbE from the latest generations of routers.

Badr Al-Lhieb, Infrastructure Sector VP, stc, said: "We are thrilled at the successful completion of this crucial trial. We are committed to providing the best possible network experience to our subscribers. Nokia’s industry-leading solutions will help us address the current capacity requirements and quickly scale as the requirement grows while keeping our costs in control. We look forward to working with them on this initiative."

Khalid Hussain, Head of stc Customer Business Team at Nokia, said: "The growing data consumption across consumers and enterprises is pushing the network capacity limits for service providers. This trial effectively demonstrates how service providers, like stc, can benefit from 1830 PSI-M to quickly scale and enhance the network capacity limit by using the existing infrastructure and without making significant investments.”







