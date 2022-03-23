Spectro Cloud raises $40M for Kubernetes management platform.

Spectro Cloud, a start-up based in Santa Clara, California, announced $40 million in Series B funding for its Kubernetes (K8s) management platform.

Spectro Cloud’s next-generation Palette Kubernetes management platform delivers full-stack lifecycle management. That includes any combination of new and existing Kubernetes clusters, be they virtualized or bare metal data centers, public clouds or edge locations.

Spectro Cloud announced its Real Metal architecture in October, and its extension to add support for edge locations on March 15. The company’s Palette Edge, Palette Bare Metal, Palette Cloud, Palette Standard and Palette Premium products allow organizations to deploy and manage any type of Kubernetes cluster across any location.

The new funding round was led by New York City-based Stripes, a leading investor in software and consumer products. Other investors participating in the round included Sierra Ventures, Boldstart Ventures, WestWave Capital, T-Mobile Ventures and Alter Venture Partners, all of which also participated in the $20 million Series A funding round that Spectro Cloud closed in July. Additionally, TSG has invested in this Series B round.

“This investment validates Spectro Cloud’s vision and accomplishments toward making Kubernetes more accessible and manageable so organizations can speed up adoption in any environment,” said Tenry Fu, Spectro Cloud co-founder and CEO. “Our approach with Palette is simple: to remove the common pitfalls and trade-offs that organizations face when adopting Kubernetes. Spectro Cloud’s recent Palette Edge and Palette Bare Metal announcements demonstrate our ability to extend a unique approach to every environment under management — even the most challenging ones. The fresh capital will enable us to develop more features, and expand our go-to-market plan internationally to address customer demand.”

https://www.spectrocloud.com







