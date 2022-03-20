SpaceX launches 53 more Starlink satellites

On March 19, SpaceX launched 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

This Falcon 9 first stage booster previously launched Dragon’s first crew demonstration mission, the RADARSAT Constellation Mission, SXM-7, and nine Starlink missions.

In a tweet, Elon Musk noted that the launch was the heaviest Falcon 9 payload ever launched, at 16.25 metric tons.

The mission was the 11th SpaceX launch and 8th Starlink launch of 2022.

