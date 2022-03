On Wednesday, March 9 SpaceX launched 48 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

This was the fourth launch and landing of this Falcon 9 first stage booster, which previously launched Arabsat-6A, STP-2, and COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2.

It was the 10th SpaceX launch and the 7th Starlink mission of 2022.

http://www.spacex.com